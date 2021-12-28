América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.32

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and traded as high as $20.78. América Móvil shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 3,474 shares traded.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 24.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in América Móvil by 57.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

