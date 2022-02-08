América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

