American Airlines Group Inc (AAL): Price Up $0.54 (2.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AAL
At the time of this writing, AAL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
AAL ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.
AAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, AAL’s price is up $0.54 (2.66%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AAL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AAL’s price action over the past 90 days.
Airlines remain under pressure as recovery worries resurface Karol Ciesluk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images A combination of falling Treasury yields signaling concerns about growth projections and rising COVID-19 cases is hitting airline stocks again. The U.S. Jets ETF (JETS) -1.3% is looking at a fourth-straight session of losses, but is well off its lows of the day. JETS is off… Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
AAL: Daily RSI Analysis
