American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?