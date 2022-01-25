American Assets Trust Inc (AAT): Price Down $-0.39 (-1.1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.44 (-1.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AAT

Currently, AAT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-1.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on AAT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AAT ranks 122nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

AAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AAT’s price is down $-0.39 (-1.1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AAT has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. American Assets Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

AAT: Daily RSI Analysis AAT's RSI now stands at 0.

AAT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

