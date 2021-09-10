American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL): Price Now Near $8.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AXL

At the moment, AXL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-1.14%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, AXL ranks 43rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AXL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AXL’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.54%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AXL has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on AXL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AXL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AXL: Daily RSI Analysis For AXL, its RSI is now at 0.

AXL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market