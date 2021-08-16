American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL): Price Now Near $9.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AXL

At the moment, AXL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (1.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as AXL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on AXL; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, AXL ranks 29th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AXL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AXL’s price is down $-0.15 (-1.6%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AXL has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AXL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AXL: Daily RSI Analysis For AXL, its RSI is now at 0.

AXL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

