American Campus Communities Inc (ACC): Price Now Near $54.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACC

At the moment, ACC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.5%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ACC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, ACC ranks 189th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ACC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ACC’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.5%) from the day prior. ACC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ACC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ACC: Daily RSI Analysis ACC’s RSI now stands at 86.0104.

ACC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

