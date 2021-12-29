American Campus Communities Inc (ACC): Price Now Near $56.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACC

Currently, ACC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.56%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, ACC ranks 129th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ACC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ACC’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. American Campus Communities Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

ACC: Daily RSI Analysis ACC's RSI now stands at 78.5235.

ACC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

