American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 393.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

