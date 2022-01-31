American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 38,733 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AdvanSix worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

