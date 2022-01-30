American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 205.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CSX by 168.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CSX by 207.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 100,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

