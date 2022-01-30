American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

