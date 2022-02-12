American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,523 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 539,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,024 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7066 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

