American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

