American Century Companies Inc. Has $53.65 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.21% of Ryder System worth $53,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of R opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

