American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

MRTX stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $211.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.66.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

