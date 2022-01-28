American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of GATX worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GATX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in GATX by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).