American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,948,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 139,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 141,329 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

