American Century Companies Inc. Sells 136,574 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,574 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

