American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO): Price Down $-0.78 (-2.76)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.58 (-2.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AEO

At the time of this writing, AEO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-2.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AEO ranks 111th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

AEO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AEO’s price is down $-0.78 (-2.76%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AEO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AEO: Daily RSI Analysis AEO’s RSI now stands at 45.7055.

AEO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For AEO News Traders

Investors and traders in AEO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

