American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO): Price Now Near $24.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AEO

At the time of this writing, AEO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.37%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on AEO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, AEO ranks 82nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AEO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AEO’s price is up $0.28 (1.16%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AEO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AEO: Daily RSI Analysis AEO’s RSI now stands at 32.5581.

AEO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

