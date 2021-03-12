American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.06)% Over Past Day, Up $0.24 (0.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AEP

At the moment, AEP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AEP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AEP’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.06%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AEP has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 day changed directions on AEP; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AEP’s price action over the past 90 days.

