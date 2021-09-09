American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL): Price Up $0.36 (1.17)% Over Past Day, Up $0.39 (1.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AEL

At the moment, AEL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (1.27%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AEL has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AEL ranks 48th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

AEL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AEL’s price is up $0.36 (1.17%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AEL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AEL: Daily RSI Analysis For AEL, its RSI is now at 18.

AEL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market