American Express Co (AXP): Price Down $-0.72 (-0.42)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.2 (-0.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AXP

At the time of this writing, AXP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.2 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AXP ranks 163rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

AXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AXP’s price is down $-0.72 (-0.42%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AXP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AXP: Daily RSI Analysis AXP’s RSI now stands at 34.6499.

AXP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For AXP News Traders

Investors and traders in AXP may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends

These companies can afford to keep increasing their dividends, maybe even double them, in the next few years.

