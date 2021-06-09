American Express Co (AXP): Price Now Near $164.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AXP

At the moment, AXP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AXP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, AXP ranks 211th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AXP’s price is down $-1.79 (-1.07%) from the day prior. AXP has seen its price go up 9 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. American Express Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.