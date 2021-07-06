American Express Co (AXP): Price Up $0.16 (0.1)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.41 (-1.41)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AXP

At the moment, AXP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.41 (-1.41%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AXP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AXP ranks 14th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

AXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AXP’s price is up $0.16 (0.1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AXP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AXP’s price action over the past 90 days.