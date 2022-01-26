American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.79. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

