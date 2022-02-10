American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 979.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 10.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

American Express stock opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $126.07 and a 1 year high of $198.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

