American Financial Group Inc (AFG): Price Down $-0.59 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Up $0.52 (0.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AFG

At the moment, AFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (0.42%) from the hour prior. AFG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, AFG ranks 74th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AFG’s price is down $-0.59 (-0.48%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AFG has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AFG’s price action over the past 90 days.