American Financial Group Inc (AFG): Price Now Near $117.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AFG

Currently, AFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.01%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AFG’s price is down $-0.72 (-0.61%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AFG’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

