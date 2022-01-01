American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in American International Group by 464,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after buying an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

