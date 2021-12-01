American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMLM opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. American Lithium Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

