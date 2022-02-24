American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

AWR opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday.

