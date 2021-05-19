American Tower Corp (AMT): Price Down $-1.34 (-0.54)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.42 (-0.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AMT

At the moment, AMT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AMT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, AMT ranks 214th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMT’s price is down $-1.34 (-0.54%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AMT’s price action over the past 90 days.

