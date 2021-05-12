American Tower Corp (AMT): Price Now Near $243.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMT

At the time of this writing, AMT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.99 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AMT has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AMT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AMT ranks 236th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

AMT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AMT’s price is down $-3.89 (-1.57%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AMT has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AMT’s price action over the past 90 days.

For AMT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AMT may find value in this recent story:

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Nike, CVS Health, American Tower Corp, The Southern Co, American International Group and Parker-Hannifin Corp

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Nike, CVS Health, American Tower Corp, The Southern Co, American International Group and Parker-Hannifin Corp

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market