American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 140,813 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

AWK opened at $161.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

