American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $17,303,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $182.08 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

