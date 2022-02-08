Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

