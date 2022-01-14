Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).