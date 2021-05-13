Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP): Price Now Near $254.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMP

At the time of this writing, AMP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, AMP ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMP’s price is up $3.24 (1.29%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ameriprise Financial Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Ameriprise Financial Celebrates Women Advisors With 4th Annual Summit

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) recently hosted its 4th annual Women Advisor Summit, gathering women advisors, field leaders and staff in recognition and celebration of their work on behalf of clients and to support their success through informative content and collaborative sessions.

