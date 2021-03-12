Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP): Price Up $2.15 (0.95)% Over Past Day, Up $1.3 (0.57)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AMP

At the moment, AMP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.3 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AMP has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AMP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMP’s price is up $2.15 (0.95%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AMP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AMP’s price action over the past 90 days.

For AMP News Traders

Investors and traders in AMP may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Client-Friendly Technology Brings 11-Person Advisor Team to Ameriprise

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrity Financial, a wealth management practice managing $200 million in client assets, joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from Next Financial Group. Bob Ross, CFP®, CKA® is the lead financial advisor on the team and is joined by his business partner Craig King, CPA®, CKA®, financial advisors Terence Hagedorn, CKA® and Matthew Caton, office manager Nancy Vesel, MBA, and support staff Michelle Canfield, Mallory Delauro, Gretche

