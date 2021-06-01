Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC): Price Now Near $114.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABC

At the time of this writing, ABC's price is up $0.25 (0.22%) from the hour prior. It's been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ABC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ABC ranks 74th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

ABC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ABC’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ABC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ABC’s price action over the past 90 days.