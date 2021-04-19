Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC): Price Now Near $120.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABC

Currently, ABC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.08%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ABC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ABC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ABC’s price is up $0.64 (0.53%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ABC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ABC’s price action over the past 90 days.

