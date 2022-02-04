AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY22 guidance to $10.60-$10.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $137.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

