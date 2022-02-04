Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).