AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $39.40 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

