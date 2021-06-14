Amgen Inc (AMGN): Price Now Near $240.18; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMGN

At the moment, AMGN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.12 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AMGN has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, AMGN ranks 328th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMGN’s price is down $-2.51 (-1.03%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AMGN has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AMGN’s price action over the past 90 days.