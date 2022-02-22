Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Body

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMGN opened at $222.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.29. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories