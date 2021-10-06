Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD): Price Now Near $10.42; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FOLD

At the moment, FOLD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (2.81%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FOLD has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, FOLD ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FOLD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FOLD’s price is up $0.29 (2.87%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FOLD has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FOLD: Daily RSI Analysis For FOLD, its RSI is now at 60.6383.

FOLD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For FOLD News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on FOLD may find value in this recent story:

Notable Amicus Therapeutics Insider Trades $150K In Company Stock

Bradley Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Bradley Campbell exercised options to purchase 10,515 Amicus Therapeutics shares at a price of $4.38 per share for a total of $46,056 on October 1. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $10

